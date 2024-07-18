The Haryana government has recommended the names of six police officers for gallantry medals for their role in stopping the farmers’ march to Delhi in February, reported The Tribune on Wednesday.

They are Indian Police Service officers Sibash Kabiraj, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and Sumit Kumar, and Haryana Police Service officers Narender Singh, Ram Kumar and Amit Bhatia.

Kabiraj is serving as the inspector of police, Ambala range, while Randhawa is the superintendent of police in Ambala. The remaining officers are all deputy superintendents of police.

Their names were sent to the Centre on July 2 at the recommendation of Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur. The policemen reportedly played a key role in preventing the protesting farmers from crossing over into Haryana from Punjab.

In February, farmers’ groups from Punjab began to march to Delhi to push for a law guaranteeing a minimum support price for agricultural commodities.

Thousands of demonstrators, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha unions, have been stationed at several locations on the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13, after the Haryana Police used force to stop them from entering the state.