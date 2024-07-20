Bangladesh on Friday imposed a nationwide curfew after anti-reservation protests in the capital Dhaka grew violent leaving at least 105 persons dead, reported AFP. The toll is hard to assess because of a communications blackout in the country.

The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement after an attack on the Narsingdi prison in central Bangladesh that led to the release of several inmates, reported the BBC.

The army will be deployed to the streets to restore order, government Press Secretary Naeemul Islam Khan said.

Internet services and mobile data continued to be down on Friday in Dhaka, reported the Associated Press.

The protests are in response to a High Court ruling in June that reinstated the 30% quota in government jobs for family members of freedom fighters of the 1971 Bangladeshi Liberation War.

The reservation system, which was abolished in 2018 following widespread protests, has rekindled anger among young job seekers and students who fear that they would be deprived of opportunities because of the quota.

In recent days, thousands of anti-quota protestors have been clashing with the police and members of the ruling Awami League party’s student wing.

The country’s law minister Anisul Haque told the BBC that the government was open to discussing the protestors’ concerns. “I'm sure they are also discussing whether they will come to the talks or not,” he said.

Over 300 Indian students return from Bangladesh

Over 300 Indian students returned to India from Bangladesh on Friday alone as violence escalated in Dhaka, reported NDTV.

Many of the students who returned were studying undergraduate medical courses.

Most of the Indian students were from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir.

The students returned through the international land port at Akhurah near Agartala in Tripura and the international land port at Dawki in Meghalaya.

India committed to assisting all citizens: MEA

India is committed to providing all possible assistance to its citizens amid the unrest in Bangladesh, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

Jaiswal said that there are about 8,500 Indian students in Bangladesh, most of whom are pursuing medical education. The students are safe and are in touch with Indian authorities, the spokesperson added.

The foreign ministry also told reporters that it sees the protests as Bangladesh’s internal matter.

