The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab and Haryana governments to maintain the status quo till next week to prevent a “flare-up” at the Shambhu border between the two states, where protesting farmers have been stopped from marching to Delhi, reported Live Law.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan proposed setting up an independent committee comprising eminent persons who can reach out to farmers and other stakeholders in order to find a solution to their demands.

It also asked the two states to suggest some persons who can be part of the committee.

“Let appropriate instructions be taken within a week,” the bench said, according to the Hindustan Times. “Till then let parties maintain status quo at the site to prevent flaring up of the situation at Shambhu border.”

In February, farmers’ groups from Punjab began to march to Delhi to push for a law guaranteeing a minimum support price for agricultural commodities.

Thousands of demonstrators, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha unions, have been stationed at several locations on Shambhu border since February 13, after the Haryana Police used force to stop them from entering the state.

On July 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the Haryana government to open up the border at Shambhu village – where most of the protesting farmers are still stationed – within a week.

Following this, the Haryana government moved the top court.

On Wednesday, the court said there is a need for a neutral body who can inspire confidence between farmers and the government, reported the Hindustan Times.

“You have to take some steps to reach out to farmers,” the bench said. “Why would they otherwise want to come to Delhi? You are sending ministers from here and despite their best intentions, there is a trust deficit.”

The bench also asked Punjab and Haryana to submit a proposal for the removal of barricades in a phased manner so that no inconvenience is caused to the public, reported Live Law.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Haryana, agreed to seek the instructions from the government. However, he urged that the High Court’s direction be stayed in the meantime.

The Haryana government claimed that over 500 to 600 tractors and trolleys, which have been modified into “armoured tanks”, are stationed at the Shambhu border, reported Live Law. It added that law and order may be disrupted if they are allowed to travel to Delhi.

The bench asked why Haryana cannot open the border without permitting the travel of tractors and trolleys. To this, Mehta said: “They [protesting farmers] may come to Delhi. But not come in tankers, JCBs, etc.”

The court said that farmers may have modify tractors to convert the vehicles into shelters. However, Mehta alleged that the tractors have been altered as “virtual war tanks”, reported Live Law.