The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday dismissed four government employees from service, citing their alleged involvement in activities that pose a threat to the security of the state.

The orders for their removal, issued under Article 311(2)(C) of the Constitution, said the lieutenant governor was satisfied that “in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry”.

Article 311(2) of the Constitution states that public servants cannot be removed from service without an inquiry and a reasonable opportunity of being heard. However, sub-clause (C) of the provision (2) of the Article states that this is not mandatory if the president or the governor is satisfied that an inquiry is not required in the interest of security.

Those dismissed on Saturday are Mushtaq Ahmad Pir, a senior grade constable from Kupwara; Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, a police constable from the Tral town in Pulwama; Bazil Ahmad Mir, a junior assistant in the education department from the Kupwara district; and Mohd Zaid Shah, a village-level worker in the rural development department from the Baramulla district.

The termination orders, issued by the General Administration Department, state that the lieutenant governor is “satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the basis of information available” that their activities warrant dismissal from service.

The orders do not divulge details of the employees’ actions.

With this, 64 government employees have been removed from service under Article 311(2)(C) in the past four years, The Indian Express reported. Political parties in Kashmir have frequently criticised such terminations, contending that the administration was alienating the people of the Union Territory through such measures.