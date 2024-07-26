The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the state police to respond to Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra’s plea seeking the quashing of a first information report against her for her allegedly derogatory social media post about National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma, reported PTI.

The Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar was booked under a provision of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita that deals with words, gestures and acts intended to outrage the modesty of a woman.

On July 4, Moitra had commented on a video posted on social media platform X showing Sharma visiting the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The video showed an assistant holding an umbrella over Sharma while it rained.

Journalist Nidhi Razdan had reacted to the video on the platform asking: “Why can’t she carry her own umbrella?”

Replying to Razdan’s post, Moitra had commented: “She’s too busy holding up her boss’s pajamas.” Moitra later deleted the post.

The Delhi Police on Friday also provided Moitra with a copy of the first information report lodged against her after the High Court took up the matter for hearing, reported The Indian Express.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Moitra, told the court that while the first information report was lodged on July 7 it was not provided till date. The legislator had sought a copy of the first information report on July 9.

While the Delhi Police agreed to provide a copy of the first information report it objected to the plea seeking quashing the case, saying that it would require a fresh petition, reported the newspaper.

The High Court listed the matter for arguments on the legality and validity of the first information report on November 6, reported PTI.