One Pakistani person was killed while two Indian soldiers were injured after a gunfight broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, the Army said.

“There has been exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control,” the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The operation is underway.

This is the fourth such gunfight in Kupwara in the last one month.

Earlier on Wednesday, a suspected militant was killed and a non-commissioned officer was injured during a gunfight in the district.

In a post on X, the Army said the exchange was triggered after it launched a joint search operation along with Jammu and Kashmir Police based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists on Tuesday.

On July 18, two suspected militants were killed by the security forces in the Kupwara’s Keran sector.