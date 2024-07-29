The family of a 22-year-old man from Haryana who died in Russia has alleged that he was forced to fight on the frontlines of the country’s war on Ukraine, reported The Indian Express on Monday.

The man, identified as Ravi Moun from Matour village in Kaithal district, had been assured of a job in transportation by a recruitment agent, according to his brother Ajay Moun.

Ravi left for Russia in January to pursue the job but later sent his family photos of himself dressed in army fatigues.

The news of his death came days after Moscow promised early release for an estimated 35 to 50 Indian nationals who are believed to be serving alongside the Russian military in Ukraine.

Ravi’s family alleged that the Russian Army had threatened him with 10 years imprisonment if he refused to take part in combat. Ajay said that the family had last spoken to his bother on March 13.

“On that day, he told us that he had been on the battlefield since March 6 and he has to go to the battlefield again,” Ajay told The Indian Express. “After that, we lost contact with him.”

On July 21, Ajay wrote to the Embassy of India in Moscow to inquire about his brother’s whereabouts. Gloria Dung Dung, a secretary at the embassy, confirmed that Ravi Moun had died in Russia but did not specify the circumstances of his death.

“The Embassy had requested the concerned Russian Authorities for confirmation of his death and transportation of his mortal remains as requested by you,” the embassy wrote in the email. “The Russian side had confirmed the death. However, to identify the body they need a DNA test from his close relatives, especially a DNA test from his mother.”

Ajay told The Indian Express that he would soon send his father’s DNA test report to Moscow as their mother was dead. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help in bringing Ravi’s body back to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on July 9 that Modi had drawn Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attention to the matter of Indians being forced to fight alongside the Russian military in Ukraine. This was during the prime minister’s two-day visit to Moscow.

“The Russian side promised early discharge of all Indian nationals from the service of the Russian Army,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra at the time.

Kwatra added that while New Delhi was not aware of the specific number of Indians serving alongside the Russian military, the figure is estimated to be between 35 and 50 .

“Out of which, we have managed to bring 10 Indian nationals back to India through very active efforts on our own and also in partnership with the Russian system,” Kwatra said.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, triggering the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

After the war broke out, at least 500 Indians, including some veterans, had reportedly submitted applications to join the International Legion, a Ukrainian military unit made up of volunteer fighters from other countries.

In February, media reports claimed that several Indians hired as “army security helpers” in Russia were instead forced to fight alongside the Russian military. Nearly 100 Indians had been recruited into the Russian military over the past year, The Hindu reported on February 20.

This was the first time that the involvement of Indians in combat roles on the Russian side had been reported.

On June 11, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that two Indians who had been recruited as helpers by the Russian Army had been killed. One of them was identified as 29-year-old Tejpal Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Amritsar, according to The Hindu.

On February 24, The Hindu reported that a 23-year-old man from Gujarat, who had been hired as an “army security helper” in Russia, was allegedly killed in a Ukrainian air strike in Donetsk close to the Russia-Ukraine border.

On March 6, reports emerged alleging the death a man from Hyderabad, who had allegedly been forced to fight alongside the Russian military in Ukraine.

