A group of journalists staged a protest outside Parliament on Monday after being stopped from moving in its premises to interact with legislators, the Press Club of India said on social media.

Reporters were removed from Parliament’s Makar Dwar where they usually interact with MPs, according to the press body. Makar Dwar is one of the entrances to the new parliament building.

A video shared by the Press Club of India showed journalists waiting in a room outside Parliament building on Monday.

Journalists stage protest in Parliament against restrictions on their movement in the premises and also they were removed to stand in front of “Makar Dwar”. At this Dwar, they used to interact with Parliamentarians from all sides



We demand lifting of restrictions imposed on them pic.twitter.com/Trp2GfDczq — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) July 29, 2024

This came weeks after the Editors Guild of India urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar to remove the pandemic-era restrictions on journalists that impeded their ability to cover proceedings in Parliament.

On July 1, the guild noted that the practice of limiting the number of journalists with access to both Houses, including those with permanent accreditation, came into force when the Covid-19 protocols were put in place.

The guild said that although 1,000 journalists from both print and electronic media were accredited to cover the proceedings of both Houses, “only a fraction of them are provided access”.

The letter said that the decision to provide “unfettered access to journalists” has been in practice since the first Parliament session in 1952.

“The objective was to keep the people abreast with the work of their representatives, developments inside the House and dynamics outside, through media, which is vital in a parliamentary democracy,” the guild had said.