At least three persons have been killed and several others are missing after multiple cloudbursts led to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla and Mandi districts on Thursday, PTI reported.

The initial cloudburst took place in Shimla’s Samej Khad area around 4.40 am on Thursday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

“Around 50 people are missing…” ANI quoted Sukhu as saying. “Heavy rain is expected in the next 36 hours.”

He said that rescue teams and officials have reached the site of the flood.

While two persons were killed in Shimla, a cloudburst near the Tikkan Thalukot village in Mandi district left one individual dead, PTI reported.

Another cloudburst hit the Jaon village in Kullu district.

The district administration in Mandi has sought assistance of the Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force in rescue operations.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: The water level in Beas River has increased due to heavy rains in the region; latest aerial visuals from the region pic.twitter.com/FI26AQIope — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

Flash floods triggered by the cloudburst have damaged property and disrupted road connectivity. Four motorable and footbridges were washed away and rescue operations are underway, state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said. He added that the apple crop had sustained significant damage.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, six persons , including three of a family, were killed as heavy rains caused widespread flooding and damaged houses, PTI reported.

In Chamoli district, a woman and a child have been missing since Wednesday evening following a house collapse.

In Haridwar, vehicles parked along a river were washed away following torrential rainfall.