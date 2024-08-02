Manorama Khedkar, the mother of former trainee Indian Administrative Service officer Puja Khedkar, was granted bail by a Pune court on Friday in a case pertaining to threatening farmers with a gun, reported India Today.

She was arrested on July 18 and was sent to police custody for four days. The court later denied her bail and sent her to judicial custody for another 14 days.

The police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar after a video surfaced on social media showing her arguing with some persons, apparently about a land dispute, at Dhadawali village in Pune’s Mulshi tehsil.

Manorama Khedkar can be seen wielding a gun in the video. The incident occurred on June 5, 2023, reported The Indian Express. A first information report was filed against Manorama and Dilip Khedkar based on a complaint by a farmer named Pandharinath Pasalkar at a police station in Paud on July 12.

The Pune Police have booked the couple and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property, in addition to the Arms Act.

A Pune court on July 19 had granted interim protection from arrest till July 25 to Dilip Khedkar.

On Thursday, a Delhi court denied anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar who is accused of fraudulently clearing the civil services examination.

This came a day after the Union Public Service Commission revoked the selection of Puja Khedkar as a trainee officer in the service and permanently banned her from all the examinations that it conducts.