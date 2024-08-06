The fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in Bangladesh on Monday led to scenes of jubilation among protestors, even as the country continued to witness widespread violence. Army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said that the country would have a new interim government soon, and urged protestors to remain peaceful, Reuters reported.

The student-led protests initially erupted last month against a controversial quota scheme for government jobs, and then evolved into a broader agitation against Hasina’s administration.

Here are some of the top developments from Bangladesh.

At least 135 persons died in Bangladesh on Monday in mob violence, police firings and arson, before and after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and left the country, reported Dhaka Tribune. On Sunday, at least 93 persons were killed and over 1,000 injured in different parts of the country, reported The Daily Star.

Hours after Hasina left Bangladesh and landed in India with her sister, Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered the release of jailed former prime minister and key Opposition leader Khaleda Zia, reported Al Jazeera. She is the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.A press statement from the president's office said that the decision was taken during a meeting led by Shahabuddin. The country's Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, along with the heads of the navy and air force, and top leaders of several opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami party, attended the meeting.

Bangladesh’s army chief said that an interim government will be formed and the deaths during the protests will be investigated. He urged protestors to have faith in the army. “I promise you all we will bring justice to all the murders and injustice,” he said. “We request you to have faith in the army of the country. I take full responsibility, and I assure you to not get disheartened.”

Organisers of the student protests on Monday proposed to appoint Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, reported The Daily Star. “We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser,” Nahid Islam of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement said in a video.

Video shows the moment protesters in Bangladesh’s Dhaka climbed atop a large statue of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's father, and hammered the statue's head with an axe. pic.twitter.com/1ocSkKguR0 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 5, 2024

A curfew that was imposed to quash protests will be lifted on Tuesday, the Bangladeshi military said, reported AFP. “Offices, factories, schools, colleges... will be open” from 6:00 am Tuesday,” it said.

The United States on Monday called for all sides to avoid violence in Bangladesh. “We urge all parties to refrain from further violence,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters. “Too many lives have been lost over the course of the past several weeks, and we urge calm and restraint in the days ahead.”