Heavy rainfall in Guwahati on Monday disrupted traffic movement and caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas, reported PTI.

The rain also inundated the Jorabat area, which connects Guwahati with upper Assam and Meghalaya, reported The Times of India.

The Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert for Assam and Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. An orange alert means very heavy rain that could range between 6 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours.

The Kamrup Metropolitan administration in the Guwahati city ordered all educational institutions to remain closed on Tuesday due to the rainy weather.

“In view of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati City, all educational institutes, both govt and private, including colleges, coaching centres will remain closed tomorrow within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area,” an order from the Kamrup Metropolitan District said.

Scene's from MLA Hostel, Dispur.



Whole city is water logged, when will CM @himantabiswa apologize for the false promises of "Flood Free Guwahati" made during the GMC Elections..?? pic.twitter.com/9BUzhDq0tC — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) August 5, 2024

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state for failing to prevent flooding in the city.

“Smart City smarting under unprecedented vikash it has seen since 2016,” he said in a post on X. “You can't use the flyovers if the roads below are flooded. Tall claims of development gone down the drain.”