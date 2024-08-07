The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case pertaining to the death by drowning of three Union Public Service Commission aspirants at a private coaching centre in the city’s Old Rajinder Nagar last month, The Hindu reported.

The three students, enrolled at Rau’s IAS Study Circle, drowned on July 27 when the coaching centre’s basement flooded after a nearby drainage pipeline burst.

The Delhi Police filed a case of culpable homicide and death caused by negligence. However, on August 2, the High Court transferred the case to the CBI, noting that it “may involve corruption by public servants”.

The High Court also directed the Central Vigilance Commission to appoint a senior official to supervise the CBI investigation and to ensure it proceeds in a timely manner.

While issuing the order, the High Court questioned why the police arrested a sport utility vehicle driver who was merely passing by the institute where the incident occurred, rather than holding accountable the officials who failed to notice the dysfunctional stormwater drain.

A Delhi court granted bail to the driver, Manuj Kathuria, on August 1.

The High Court also criticised the police for not questioning any officials from the municipal corporation and for not examining relevant documents.