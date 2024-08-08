Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee died in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 80.

The veteran politician had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for several years, The Hindu reported.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary Mohammed Salim said that Bhattacharjee’s health suddenly deteriorated on Thursday morning.

“Doctors came, but couldn’t do much,” he said. “The body will be preserved today. Final rites will be performed tomorrow [August 9]. He had donated his body, so accordingly, it will be handed over to a medical college.”

Bhattacharjee served as the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. In 2000, he took over the leadership role from Jyoti Basu, who had been the chief minister of the state since 1977. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) ruled West Bengal from 1977 to 2011.

The former chief minister stepped down from the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s highest decision-making body, the Polit Bureau, in 2015. He had largely been confined to his apartment due to ill health since 2016.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she was shocked and saddened by Bhattacharjee’s death. “We have already taken a decision that we shall give him full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites,” she said.