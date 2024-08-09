Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, to ensure “the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities”.

Following the downfall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on Monday, several parts of the country reported incidents of violence against minority Hindus.

“We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities,” Modi said in a post on X. “India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development.”

On Thursday, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said that the Centre is monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.

“There are also reports that various initiatives have been taken by groups and organisations to ensure the protection and well-being of the minorities,” he told reporters. “I would like to reiterate what the External Affairs Minister had said in Parliament. We welcome these steps but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored.”

Hasina left the country on Monday after the student-led protests against a controversial quota scheme for government jobs, which started in July, evolved into a broader agitation against her administration.

‘Hasina will return to Bangladesh once democracy is restored’

Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh after democracy is restored in the country, the former prime minister’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Thursday, reported PTI.

On Monday, Joy, who was the official advisor to the former prime minister, had told the BBC that his mother will not make a political comeback. He said that Hasina had been considering resigning since Sunday and left the country for her safety after her family’s insistence.

However, on Thursday, he told PTI that it was not yet decided whether Hasina would be back as a retired or active politician.

“Yes, it is true that I had said she wouldn’t return to Bangladesh,” Joy told the news agency. “But a lot has changed in the last two days following continuous attacks on our leaders and party workers across the country. Now we are going to do whatever it takes to keep our people safe; we are not going to leave them alone.”

On Monday, the Awami League’s offices in Dhaka and Dhanmondi districts were set on fire by protestors, Prothom Alo reported.

Joy also accused Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, of inciting the political unrest in the country. He claimed that there is circumstantial evidence suggesting foreign interference and alleged involvement of Pakistan.

“I am quite certain given the circumstantial evidence; I suspect Pakistan ISI’s [Inter-Services Intelligence] involvement,” he told PTI. “The attacks and protests were very coordinated, meticulously planned, and intentional efforts to keep inflaming the situation through social media. No matter what the government did to control the situation, they kept trying to worsen it.”