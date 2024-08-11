Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina , who is currently in India after fleeing her country amid anti-government protests, has accused the United States government of conspiring to oust her from power, The Economic Times reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, Hasina claimed in a message conveyed through her close associates that she was ousted because she had refused to hand over to the US the Bangladeshi territory of Saint Martin Island, in the Bay of Bengal.

“I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal,” the former Bangladeshi prime minister said, according to The Economic Times.

She also warned Bangladeshi nationals against being “manipulated by radicals”.

On August 5, Hasina resigned and fled Bangladesh after the student-led protests against a controversial quota scheme for government jobs, which started in July, evolved into a broader agitation against her administration.

In April, before the protests, Hasina reportedly told her country’s Parliament that the US was “pursuing a strategy” to change the regime in Bangladesh. “They are trying to eliminate democracy and introduce a government that will not have a democratic existence,” she had claimed.

In her latest message, Hasina said that if she had stayed in the country, more lives would have been lost and resources destroyed. “I made the extremely difficult decision to exit,” she said. “I became your leader because you chose me, you were my strength.”

She said she was pained upon hearing about the alleged deaths of many leaders, the harassment of workers and the vandalism and arson of their homes.

At least 500 people have died in mob violence, police firings and arson, before and after Hasina resigned.

“With the grace of almighty Allah I will return soon,” said Hasina, reported The Economic Times. “Awami League has stood up again and again. I shall forever pray for the future of Bangladesh, the nation which my great father strived for. The country for which my father and family gave their lives.”

She also stated that she never used the term “Razakar” for students who were protesting against a controversial quota scheme.

“Razakar” is a highly offensive term in the country and refers to those who collaborated with the Pakistani military during Bangladesh’s 1971 liberation war.

Hasina’s alleged use of the term for the protestors during a news conference on July 14 had ignited demonstrations.

“…my words were distorted to incite you,” the former prime minister said in her message. “I request you to watch the full video of that day. Conspirators have taken advantage of innocence and used you to destabilise the nation.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, six judges of the Bangladesh Supreme Court , including Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, resigned from their posts, reported Prothom Alo.

The resignations came following demonstrations by students in the Supreme Court premises on Saturday morning.

After the judges resigned, President Md Shahabuddin appointed High Court judge Syed Refaat Ahmed as the Chief Justice of Bangladesh, the Prothom Alo reported.

