The interim government in Dhaka wants to work closely with New Delhi, but recent statements by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are not conducive to this, the neighbouring country’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain said on Wednesday.

Hossain made the statement after meeting the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma. This was the first time that the Indian diplomat met a representative of the Bangladesh government after Hasina fled to India and the interim government took over.

Hasina fled Bangladesh on August 5 amid widespread protests against her Awami League-led government. Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of an interim government on August 8.

In her first statement since August 5, the former Bangladesh prime minister on Wednesday demanded an “investigation to identify and bring to justice those responsible for these heinous killings and acts of sabotage” during last month’s anti-government protests. She urged people to observe August 15 – the anniversary of the assassination of her father and former President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – as a day of national mourning.

Hossain said on Wednesday that Bangladesh wants to work closely with India on stopping killings along the border, completing the Teesta water-sharing agreement and ensuring the supply of essential commodities.

Bangladesh’s foreign affairs advisor said that the interim government is committed to ensuring the peaceful co-existence of different communities, including minorities.

Following the collapse of the Awami League government, several parts of Bangladesh have reported incidents of violence against religious minorities. One school teacher was killed and at least 45 persons were injured as mobs targeted homes, businesses, and temples of Hindus.