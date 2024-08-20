A Delhi court on Tuesday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till August 27 in the liquor policy case that is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, reported PTI.

The news agency reported that the court may consider a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Kejriwal on the next date of hearing.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate. However, Kejriwal remained in jail as he had been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the same case on June 25.

The two central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy by increasing the commission for wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers with substantial market share and turnover.

Kejriwal on August 12 moved the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the liquor policy case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of corruption against Kejriwal in the case. The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating allegations of money laundering linked to the matter.