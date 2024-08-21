At least seven people were killed and two are missing in Tripura after 48 hours of heavy rainfall that has led to flooding and landslides in parts of the state, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Of the total, one death was reported from Khowai, five from South Tripura and one in Gomati. The missing individuals are from Gomati and Khowai districts.

More than 5,600 families are taking shelter in 183 relief camps as four rivers – the Howrah, Dhalai, Muhuri and Khowai – were flowing above the danger levels.

On Tuesday afternoon, state Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey told reporters that intense rainfall has caused severe flooding in South Tripura and Gomati districts. In the 24 hours ending on Tuesday, Bagafa recorded 375.8 mm of rain, Belonia received 324.4 mm and Amarpur saw 307.14 mm.

“The flood situation is challenging but manageable,” Pandey said. “A close watch is being kept and appropriate measures are being taken by the district administration.”

Khowai District Magistrate Chandni Chandran said that one child died in a landslide at Mungiakami and another person drowned in Kalyanpur in the district.

The district magistrate of Gomati said that water in the Dumbur Hydroelectric Project Dam has accumulated to a critical level and has to be released. “Requesting all citizens concerned and downstream districts of the state to take precautionary measures immediately,” said the district magistrate.

Meanwhile, the state disaster management authority has mobilized 200 teams for rescue operations, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Fire Service, Border Security Force, and Tripura State Rifles.

Authorities are supplying essential services, including food, drinking water, and medical care at the relief camps. However, major roads, including national highways, stand blocked due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall. Efforts are ongoing to clear the debris and restore connectivity, reported The Indian Express.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in Tripura over the next two days. A red alert has been issued for South Tripura, while the rest of the state is under an orange alert.