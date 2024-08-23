A special court in Kolkata on Thursday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and four others in connection with the rape and murder of a junior doctor, PTI reported.

The 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead at the medical institute on August 9. The incident sparked protests across the country.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had sought the special court’s permission to conduct the lie detection test on the persons who were on duty on the day of the incident, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying. The polygraph test can only be conducted with the consent of the court and the suspects, officials added.

The central agency has also sought permission to conduct the test on Sanjay Roy, who is the main accused person in the case. The police arrested Roy soon after the incident came to light.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the central investigating agency to submit a status report by Thursday. It also constituted a National Task Force of doctors to recommend measures to ensure safety in the workplace for medical professionals.

At a hearing on Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed authorities not to take coercive action against doctors protesting the incident if they resumed their duties.

Mamata writes to PM Modi on ‘increasing rape cases’

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the “regular and increasing occurrence of rape cases throughout the country”, saying that “stringent central legislation” with “exemplary punishment” for perpetrators was necessary.

“According to the available date, it is horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rape occur daily throughout the country,” she told the prime minister. “It is bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that the women feel safe and secure.”

She added that the setting up of fast track courts to ensure speedy trial in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation. “To ensure quick justice, trial in such cases should preferably be conducted within 15 days,” Banerjee added.

