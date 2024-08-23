The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into alleged irregularities by the city’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in buying medical equipment, reported Bar and Bench.

The High Court was hearing a public interest litigation moved by the college’s former deputy superintendent Akhtar Ali.

The state-run facility has come under public scrutiny after the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old resident doctor on its premises this month. The incident led to widespread protests and resulted in the resignation of its principal Sandip Ghosh.

Ali has sought an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate against Ghosh, who he claimed was responsible for the financial irregularities. Ghosh became the principal of the college in 2021.

Ali told the court that he had informed state authorities about the alleged corruption in 2023, according to The Indian Express.

The West Bengal government formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the allegations on Tuesday.

However, the High Court on Friday remarked: “In light of the incident in the RG Kar College an independent SIT was constituted as per State in the light of apparent nexus…The case has been entrusted to CBI for unbiased inquiry. Therefore this court directs the investigation be transferred to CBI as multiple investigations will lead to injustice.”

The court asked the Special Investigation Team to hand over the case files to the central agency by 10 am on Saturday and listed the matter for hearing on September 7.