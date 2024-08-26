Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday joined the Opposition’s call for a nationwide caste census, saying it was necessary to effectively implement government schemes, reported ANI.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is an ally of Bharatiya Janata Party in the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.

Paswan had last week opposed the Union Public Service Commission’s move to recruit public servants through lateral entry on a contract basis.

“My party has consistently supported the caste census,” Paswan said at a press conference in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. “We believe it is essential for the government to have accurate caste demographics. Many schemes at both the state and central levels are designed with caste considerations in mind, aiming to integrate these groups into the mainstream.”

“For such schemes to be effective, the government needs precise data on caste populations to allocate resources proportionately and to ensure these initiatives are properly targeted,” Paswan said.

His statement came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his party’s demand for nationwide caste census.

“Like the Constitution, the caste census serves as a policy framework and guide for the Congress,” Gandhi said. “We cannot make policies in the reality of India without a caste census.”

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won all five seats it contested in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, leading to a Cabinet position for Paswan who is serving as the Union minister of food processing industries.

Another BJP ally from Bihar, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), has frequently demanded that a caste census be held in India.

Paswan was re-elected as the president of his party at a meeting in Ranchi on Sunday. He announced that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest the Assembly elections in Jharkhand later this year, reported PTI.

“The national executive, in its meeting here, has re-elected me for the next five years,” Paswan said. “We have taken suggestions from the state units whether they want to contest the elections in alliance or alone in states where our organisation is strong. At the national level, we have an alliance with the BJP and we are a strong coalition partner of the NDA.”