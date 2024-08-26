A large group of protestors on Monday forced businesses to close in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district after the tail of a cow was allegedly found inside the premises of a temple a day earlier, The Indian Express reported.

On Sunday, a crowd gathered at the spot where the tail was allegedly found in the Bhavani Nagar area and demanded action against those responsible. Following this, the police took out marches in the city and appealed to the public to maintain peace.

Hindutva groups, however, demanded the arrest of the accused by 5 pm, saying that markets would be shut down on Monday if action was not taken, according to The Indian Express.

On Monday, police officers were deployed at sensitive areas in the city as a message on the social media application WhatsApp called on the public to gather at the temple, the newspaper reported unidentified sources as saying

Members of the Hindutva group Sant Samaj and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Damodar Aggarwal reached the site and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

Around 11 am, the crowds grew larger and began shouting slogans. Police beat the crowd with batons to control the situation.

“We tried to manage the situation, but there was so much anger in the youth that they started pelting stones,” The Indian Express quoted Additional District Magistrate Vandana Khorwal as saying. “We will take action against the people who are trying to create problems in the city.”

He added: “We have seized vehicles of people who have pelted stones. We are trying to normalise the situation and not let the market shut down.”