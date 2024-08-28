The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the state’s Digital Media Policy 2024, which prescribes severe punishments, including life imprisonment, for those who post “anti-national content” online, reported India Today.

The state is governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to a press note signed by Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad, the policy aims to “disseminate information about various developmental, public welfare/beneficial schemes/achievements of the state and its benefits to the people of the state through digital media platforms”.

While the press note does not mention punishments for posting “anti-national” content, India Today reported that the offence could be penalised with a minimum jail term of three years, going up to life.

In Uttar Pradesh, the punishment for posting allegedly objectionable content was earlier prescribed by Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with privacy violations and cyberterrorism. Under this, offences could be punished with up to three years in prison and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

The state’s new Digital Media Policy 2024 also proposes financial incentives for influencers willing to promote the state government’s programs and schemes on X, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

“Residents of the state who are living in different parts of the country and abroad will be assured of getting employment in large numbers [because of the policy],” read the government’s press note.

Influencers on X, Facebook and Instagram can earn between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per month for promoting the government’s initiatives while YouTubers can earn between Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh across formats, including videos, YouTube Shorts and podcasts.

क्या भाजपा विरोधी या सरकार विरोधी टिप्पणी ‘देश विरोधी’ मानी जाएगी?



‘आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी’ की क्या परिभाषा है?



क्या अब डबल इंजन की सरकारें अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का गला घोंटने की तैयारी कर रही हैं?



इंडिया गठबंधन के विरोध के कारण मोदी सरकार को वापस लेना पड़ा ब्रॉडकास्ट बिल, 2024… https://t.co/2szrBayInp — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) August 28, 2024

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera described the policy as ambigious and dictatorial, likening it to the now-withdrawn Broadcast Bill.

“Will anti-BJP or anti-government comments be considered ‘anti-national’?’ he asked in a post on X. “What is the definition of ‘offensive comment’?”

Khera said that the Modi government had to withdraw the Broadcast Bill due to the Opposition INDIA bloc’s objections. “Is dictatorship now being brought in through the backdoor?”, he asked.

Speaking to PTI, Khera said: “How can they come up with a policy without having very clear definitions of what is right and what is wrong according to the government? The government has no business to shoot the messenger. That’s exactly what the Broadcast Bill tried to do.”

VIDEO | "We are studying it, but on the face of it, we have some questions. What is anti-national according to them? Any comment made against the BJP govt or any BJP leader, will that be categorised as anti-national? They have to elaborate. How can they come up with a policy… pic.twitter.com/jzpBsEVYo2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2024

