India experienced its warmest August since 1901, according to the meteorological department , The Indian Express reported on Saturday.

The average minimum temperature for the month across the country reached a historic high of 24.29 degrees Celsius, above the usual 23.68 degrees Celsius.

“As good rainfall activity was recorded during August, the persistent cloudy conditions pushed the minimum temperatures above normal,” the newspaper quoted Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the weather department’s director general, as saying. “That is why, most areas of the country, particularly the central India region, recorded higher-than-average minimum temperatures.”

Several favourable weather conditions at local, regional and global levels maintained the southwest monsoon’s activity throughout August, the department said.

Six low-pressure systems emerged during the month, including one that intensified into Cyclone Asna in the northern Arabian Sea on Friday. Cyclones rarely form in the Arabian Sea during August.

At least two geographical regions – southern peninsular India and central India – experienced the hottest August since 1901, The Indian Express reported.

In August, southern India received 203.4 mm rainfall, a 6.6% surplus. The average minimum temperature in the region was 24.12 degrees Celsius, higher than the normal of 23.41 degrees Celsius.

Central India saw 359.6 mm rainfall, a 16.5% surplus, and had an average minimum temperature of 24.26 degrees Celsius, as compared to the usual 23.71 degrees Celsius.

August was the fourth warmest on record for eastern, northeastern and northwestern India, the newspaper quoted meteorological department officials as saying.

The average rainfall across India in the month had a 15.3% surplus, according to the department.

At the end of the three-month southwest monsoon season, rainfall of 749 mm, or a 7% surplus, has been recorded across the country.

Above-normal rain forecast for September

The India Meteorological Department also said that the average rainfall in September across the country is likely to be above-normal.

Northwestern India and the surrounding areas are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the month. These areas include Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and neighbouring areas of Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI.

“There could be episodes of extremely heavy rainfall in these areas, potentially leading to floods,” Mohapatra was quoted as saying. “We should remain cautious of landslides, mudslides, and landslips.”