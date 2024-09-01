A woman was killed and four other persons were injured in an attack by suspected militants in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Sunday, reported PTI, quoting unidentified police officials.

The attack took place around 2 pm close to the border between the Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, according to Hindustan Times. The Meitei community is in majority in Imphal West, whereas the tribal Kuki community dominates Kangokpi.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and communities since May 2023. At least 226 persons have died and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the beginning of the clashes, Chief Minister N Biren Singh told the state Assembly on August 2.

The woman who died was identified as 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi. Her body was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for postmortem.

Devi’s daughter and police officer were among those who were injured in the attack.

A house was damaged after a bomb was dropped using a drone, according to Hindustan Times.

The attack reportedly caused panic among the residents of the area who fled to safer places, PTI reported, quoting a police official.

This comes a day after representatives from the Kuki-Zo community took out three rallies in the state to demand a separate administration.

They were also protesting against an audio clip, claiming to feature Singh taking credit for “how and why the conflict started” in the state. The Manipur government has stated that the clip was doctored.