At least ten shops run by Muslims in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district were vandalised on Sunday after allegations that a Muslim man molested a 14-year-old girl, The Times of India reported.

The man, who was working in the Chamoli town as a barber, was accused of making an obscene gesture towards the girl on August 22. The matter came to light on Saturday after the minor’s father filed a police complaint.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of local residents held a protest in the district’s Nandanagar area demanding that the accused man be arrested, according to PTI. Some of the protestors allegedly shouted provocative slogans and damaged at least ten shops run by Muslims, and also tried to vandalise the barber shop that the accused man ran.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shah told PTI that the accused man was arrested on Sunday night from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnore district, which borders Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that maintaining the dignity of women was the government’s top priority. “We condemn such incidents against the daughters of our state and would ensure the accused is handed stringent punishment as per the law.”