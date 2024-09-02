The Congress on Monday alleged that Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, drew an income of Rs 16.8 crore from the ICICI Bank from 2017 to 2024, and said that this represented a conflict of interest.

This amount, the party alleged, was over five times the income of Rs 3.3 crore that Buch received from SEBI.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that Buch held an office of profit while being a member of the market regulator, thus violating Section 54 of the SEBI Employees’ Service Regulations, 2001. He further claimed that her actions violated the market regulator’s Code on Conflict of Interest for Board Members.

The SEBI chairperson, however, said last month that she recuses herself from any proceedings involving the ICICI Group.

The Congress further alleged that Buch adjudicated complaints against ICICI and its affiliates, which it said amounted to a conflict of interest. The party claimed that this was an instance of quid pro quo favours, pointing to an exemption granted by the market regulator to the ICICI Group in a merger and acquisition case.

Khera on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to state whether the Appointments Committee of Cabinet, which he heads, knew about these “shocking facts” about the SEBI chief. The Congress also asked the ICICI Bank if it made any declaration about Buch being paid a salary and being given Employee Stock Ownership Plan benefits while she was a member of the market regulatory authority.

The allegations come in the backdrop of allegations by United States-based short seller Hindenburg Research that Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had “hidden stakes” in offshore entities tied to stock price manipulation and money laundering by the Adani Group.

