The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued an order restraining the media from publishing, airing or broadcasting any details of the chargesheet filed against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in connection with a murder case, reported Bar and Bench.

The order will remain in place until the next hearing.

The Karnataka Police filed a chargesheet against Thoogudeepa, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 of his associates on September 4. While Gowda was named as the primary accused person, Thoogudeepa was listed as the second, reported The Indian Express.

All 17 accused persons are in prison for the murder of a 33-year-old man named Renukaswamy, who was a fan of the actor. Renukaswamy had allegedly been sending abusive messages and comments to Gowda.

On June 9, Renukaswamy’s body was recovered from a drain in the Summanahalli area of Bengaluru. Thoogudeepa was arrested on June 11 for the alleged murder.

On Tuesday, Justice Hemanth Chandangoudar said that since Thoogudeepa was able to establish a “prima facie case for an ex-parte order” the Central government is directed to communicate the gag order to media outlets.

An ex-parte order is granted without waiting for a response from the respondents.

Chandangoudar also directed the Centre to take appropriate action if any media outlet violated the order.

The chargesheet was filed days after a Bengaluru court on August 27 allowed the police to shift Thoogudeepa to the Ballari district prison from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru after reports that he was being given preferential treatment in custody.

Nine central jail officials in Bengaluru were suspended after a photograph showing Thoogudeepa sitting on a prison lawn in the company of three other inmates was widely shared on social media.

The recording of a video call allegedly made by the actor from prison was also widely shared online, prompting the Prisons and Correctional Services Department to launch an investigation.

Three first information reports were filed in the matter, including one against Thoogudeepa.