Prohibitory orders were imposed in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Wednesday after clashes broke out between two groups during a procession on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, India Today reported.

A few persons have been detained in connection with the incident, said the police.

The incident occurred in Nagamangala town when a few persons from Badarikoppalu village were taking out a procession to immerse an idol of the deity Ganesh.

According to Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, the procession spent more time near a mosque without moving. “There were arguments between members of the two communities over this,” he said. “Police intervened and tried to disperse the crowd.”

VIDEO | Tensions gripped Nagamangala town in Karnataka's Mandya district earlier today (Wednesday) following clashes between two groups during Ganpati Visarjan. Stones were allegedly thrown on the procession, which led to the clashes. Section 144 has been imposed in the area.… pic.twitter.com/mlx8b4DzgQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2024

Baladandi said that the police used batons to control the situation. Subsequently, several persons from the Hindu community placed the idol in front of a police station in the area and organised a protest, Deccan Herald reported.

“Members of the other community also gathered in large numbers and started throwing stones,” Baladandi was quoted as saying by India Today. He said a few shops and bikes on the road were set on fire.

Police personnel were injured during the clashes, MB Boralingaiah, inspector-general of police (south division), told ANI.

The situation is currently under control, said Boralingaiah. “We have sufficient police forces, and fire engines are at the spot,” he said.

The police official added: “Investigation is underway. We are verifying the reasons for the instigation, our officers are on duty.”