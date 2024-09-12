Karnataka: Prohibitory orders in Mandya after communal clashes during Ganesh Chaturthi procession
The procession spent more time near a mosque without moving, which led to arguments between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities, said the police.
Prohibitory orders were imposed in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Wednesday after clashes broke out between two groups during a procession on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, India Today reported.
A few persons have been detained in connection with the incident, said the police.
The incident occurred in Nagamangala town when a few persons from Badarikoppalu village were taking out a procession to immerse an idol of the deity Ganesh.
According to Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, the procession spent more time near a mosque without moving. “There were arguments between members of the two communities over this,” he said. “Police intervened and tried to disperse the crowd.”
Baladandi said that the police used batons to control the situation. Subsequently, several persons from the Hindu community placed the idol in front of a police station in the area and organised a protest, Deccan Herald reported.
“Members of the other community also gathered in large numbers and started throwing stones,” Baladandi was quoted as saying by India Today. He said a few shops and bikes on the road were set on fire.
Police personnel were injured during the clashes, MB Boralingaiah, inspector-general of police (south division), told ANI.
The situation is currently under control, said Boralingaiah. “We have sufficient police forces, and fire engines are at the spot,” he said.
The police official added: “Investigation is underway. We are verifying the reasons for the instigation, our officers are on duty.”