The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party chief has been in jail for about five months.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, which is investigating allegations of money laundering in the liquor policy case based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The two central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy by increasing the commission for wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers who had a substantial market share and turnover.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate. However, he remained in jail as he had been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the same case on June 25.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi chief minister, contended that the CBI taking him into custody was an “insurance arrest”, or a way to keep Kejriwal behind bars even if he got bail in the Enforcement Directorate case.

Singhvi added that the Aam Aadmi Party chief had not been arrested for about two years even though the case was registered in August 2022.

On the other hand, the CBI alleged that Kejriwal played a pivotal role in formulating the now-scrapped liquor policy. The agency alleged that his actions were not only illegal, but also part of a larger conspiracy involving financial irregularities and misuse of public office,