Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he will resign in two days, and will return to the post only after voters express their support for him.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief made the announcement two days after he was released on bail in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Addressing party workers in the national capital on Sunday, Kejriwal announced: “After two days, I will resign as the chief minister. And I will not sit on the chief minister’s chair till the people pronounce their verdict.”

Kejriwal demanded that the Delhi Assembly elections be held in November along with the Maharashtra polls. Assembly elections in the national capital are scheduled to be held in February next year.

Kejriwal said that till the Delhi elections are held, another Aam Aadmi Party leader will replace him as the chief minister. A meeting of the party’s MLAs will be held in the next two to three days, during which they will decide who will hold the post, he added.