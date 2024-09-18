The Congress on Wednesday filed a police complaint against three Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and a Shiv Sena MLA for issuing threats to Rahul Gandhi.

“There should be a first information report against these four,” Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken said after filing the complaint at Tughlak Road Police Station in Delhi.

One of the leaders named in the complaint is Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who allegedly said at a BJP event on September 11: “You [Rahul Gandhi] better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother [Indira Gandhi].”

The Congress said this was an “openly issued assassination threat against Rahul Gandhi” and alleged “a well-planned criminal conspiracy…to commit the above acts”.

The complaint also mentions Sanjay Gaikwad, the MLA from Maharashtra’s Buldhana, who on Monday “announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who will cut the tongue of Rahul Gandhi”.

राहुल गांधी जी को जिन लोगों ने धमकी दी है, उनमें से 4 लोगों के खिलाफ शिकायत की गई है।



उनमें से एक दिल्ली BJP के पूर्व विधायक हैं, दूसरे शिवसेना-शिंदे से महाराष्ट्र के विधायक हैं, तीसरे केंद्र सरकार में मंत्री हैं और एक यूपी से मंत्री हैं।



इन चारों के खिलाफ FIR होना चाहिए।



:… pic.twitter.com/yWgAFPNFaY — Congress (@INCIndia) September 18, 2024

Union minister Ravneet Bittu has also been named in the complaint. On Sunday, Bittu allegedly described Rahul Gandhi to reporters as “the number one terrorist of the country”.

The Congress alleged that a nearly identical statement was made on Monday by Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Singh.

The Opposition party provided the police with links to videos of the statements.

“The threats issued by various BJP leaders and its allies, calling for assassination and/or bodily injury onto Rahul Gandhi and also calling the Leader of Opposition of the country a terrorist, exhibits personal hatred by the BJP/National Democratic Alliance partners against Gandhi and such utterances are made only with the aim to cause unrest among the general masses to provoke rioting, breach of peace etc. through the hate-filled remarks,” read the party’s complaint.