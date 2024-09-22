The Border Security Force on Saturday night foiled an infiltration attempt by a suspected militant along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector.

The security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, including two pistols, an AK-47 rifle and 37 rounds of ammunition.

In the intervening night of 21 Sept/22 Sept 2024, the alert #BSF troops thwarted the infiltration attempt in R S Pura border area ; Following items were recovered till now.



A BSF spokesperson said that troops noticed the suspicious movement of an intruder approaching the border fence in the dark, and thwarted the infiltration attempt, PTI reported.

The intruder fled back across the border, leaving the arms and ammunition behind, the news agency quoted an unidentified official as saying.

Besides the weapons, the BSF also recovered a Pakistan-made bag and a cigarette packet, among other items, on the site.