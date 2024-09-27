Members of the Hindu and Muslim communities clashed at the Dehradun railway station in Uttarakhand on Thursday night after confronting an interfaith couple, reported The Indian Express.

Tensions escalated as the two groups started throwing stones at each other, leading to the parked trains getting damaged, the newspaper quoted police officials as saying.

According to officials, members of both communities had gathered at the railway station after learning that the couple was present there.

The police said the girl is a minor from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun. According to The New Indian Express, she is from the Muslim community. “A missing report had been filed in Badaun for the girl,” said Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh.

He added that the government railway police were informed of the girl’s location and provided her details.

“Meanwhile, the matter escalated somehow and both Hindu and Muslim organisations confronted each other,” said Singh.

The situation is now under control and a heavy police presence has been deployed in the area, said the senior superintendent of police.

🚨आज रेलवे स्टेशन देहरादून में गैर प्रांत की नाबालिग बालिका के प्रकरण में विभिन्न समुदाय द्वारा कानून एव शांति व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने की कोशिश की गई।



👉🏻उक्त प्रकरण में कोतवाली नगर देहरादून में संगीन धाराओं के साथ 7 क्रिमिनल लॉ अमेंडमेंट एक्ट के अंतर्गत मुकदमा दर्ज किया जा रहा है ! pic.twitter.com/bVBWJax89J — Dehradun Police Uttarakhand (@DehradunPolice) September 26, 2024

Senior police officials, meanwhile, have said that cases will be registered against those involved in the violence and a thorough investigation will be conducted.

The police are also reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible for the violence, reported The Indian Express.