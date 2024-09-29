Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, will be sworn-in as the state’s deputy chief minister on Sunday.

He will be allotted the planning and development portfolio in addition to his existing ministries, The Hindu reported citing a press release from the governor’s office.

The elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin, the state minister for sports and youth welfare, comes as part of a Cabinet reshuffle and expansion.

The chief minister has recommended that former minister V Senthil Balaji be inducted into the Cabinet. Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in June 2023 in connection with a money-laundering case, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

R Rajendran and SM Nasar, MLAs of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, will also be included into the Council of Ministers.

Govi Chezhiaan will take charge as the higher education ministry. K Ponmudy, who held the higher education portfolio, will take over as the minister for forests.

Siva V Meyyanathan, the environment minister, will get the backward classes welfare portfolio. RS Rajakannappan will take over as the minister for milk and dairy development.

T Mano Thangaraj, Gingee KS Masthan and K Ramachandran have been dropped from the Council of Ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 3.30 pm.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had triggered a nationwide controversy in September 2023 by saying that Sanatana Dharma was akin to dengue and malaria. He added that it should hence be annihilated.

Sanatana Dharma is a term some people use as a synonym for Hinduism.

First information reports were filed against him in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for the comment.

In April, the Supreme Court criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark, saying that he had abused his right to freedom of speech and expression.

He was granted him bail by a Bengaluru court in June.