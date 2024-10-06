The Hyderabad Police on Saturday filed a first information report against Hindutva supremacist Yati Narsinghanand Giri for making an allegedly derogatory remark about Prophet Muhammad, reported India Today.

Narsinghanand, who is the chief priest of the Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh, has also been booked in several FIRs in Uttar Pradesh. He was detained by the Ghaziabad Police on Saturday for hurting Muslim religious sentiments, reported The Indian Express citing unidentified sources.

The FIR in Hyderabad was lodged on a complaint by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Narsinghanand was booked under sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In Uttar Pradesh, the religious leader has been booked under the criminal law for “intentionally hurting religious sentiments” and for “actions that harm national integration”.

Narsinghanand purportedly made the remark, which has been described as hate speech, during a sermon on September 29.

After a video of the sermon began circulating online, Muslims groups protested in several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Telangana.

In Maharashtra’s Amravati, at least 21 police personnel were injured on Friday night in mob violence triggered by Narsinghanand’s comment, reported PTI. The protestors were demanding an FIR against the Hindutva leader, who has a history of making anti-Muslim comments.

“A huge mob…came to the Nagpuri Gate police station around 8.15 pm to press for their demand of registration of a case against Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj of Ghaziabad,” Amravati Police Commissioner Navin Chandra Reddy told reporters. “The in-charge of the police station told the mob that one FIR had already been registered against the seer, following which they went back.”

Two years ago, Narsinghanand was booked in Aligarh for calling for the demolition of madrasas and the Aligarh Muslim University.

In January 2022, Narsinghanand was arrested after he called for the genocide of Muslims at a religious conclave in Haridwar. He got bail in the case in February 2022 on the condition that he would not participate any gathering “which aims towards creating differences between communities”.