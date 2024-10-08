Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was trailing in the Uchana Kalan constituency as the votes were being counted in the Assembly elections, data from the Election Commission showed.

As of 3 pm, Chautala, a leader of the Jannayak Janta Party, was trailing by about 38,464 votes at the end of 15 rounds of counting, as per the data from the Election Commission. He was placed fifth at the time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devender Chaterbhuj Attri was leading Congress candidate Brijendra Singh by 221 votes in the constituency.

In the 2019 Haryana polls, Chautala had won the Uchana Kalan seat by more than 47,000 votes, defeating BJP’s Prem Lata Singh.

The Legislative Assembly in Haryana has 90 members, and 46 seats are required for a majority.

The Assembly polls in Haryana took place in a single phase on Saturday. A turnout of 67.9% was recorded.

Most exit polls had projected the Congress to win the clear majority.

However, counting trends as of 3 pm showed that the BJP was leading in 49 seats and the Congress was ahead in 36 constituencies.

Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, which had allied with MP Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), was not leading in any seat at the time.

The BJP, which is on its way to winning a third consecutive term in the state, is facing a challenge from the Congress led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The Indian National Lok Dal tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party.