Ravinder Raina, chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s unit in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday lost the Nowshera Assembly constituency to the National Conference’s Surinder Kumar Choudhary by 7,819 votes, according to data from the Election Commission.

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir polls , Raina had won the Nowshera seat by over 9,000 votes.

As of 3.30 pm on Tuesday, the BJP had won 26 seats and was leading in 3 constituencies in the Jammu region.

The National Conference had won 36 seats and was ahead in 6 constituencies, mostly in the Kashmir Valley. Its ally, the Congress, won six seats.

While the Peoples Democratic Party won three seats, the People’s Conference was leading in one constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party also won a single seat from Jammu’s Doda.

The Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir has a strength of 119 members. While elections took place in 90 constituencies, 24 more seats are designated for areas that are in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The lieutenant governor has the power to appoint five members. Therefore, a party or an alliance needs 48 seats for a majority when the House has 95 members.

The Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir took place in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. A voter turnout of 63.8% was recorded.

Most exit polls on Saturday projected the National Conference-Congress alliance to be ahead of the BJP.

The Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir were the first in 10 years, and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, which gave special status to the erstwhile state. The Centre had at the time also bifurcated the state into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.