The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it was concerned about the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line, which separates Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights.

The Blue Line is not an official international border but a 120-kilometre-long “line of withdrawal” – published by the United Nations in 2000 – that marks the extent of Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon that year.

New Delhi’s statement came after an Israeli attack on the headquarters and outposts of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon on Thursday injured two UN Peacekeepers.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon is a peacekeeping mission established in March 1978 by the UN Security Council. India Today reported that 600 Indian soldiers are part of the mission and are stationed along the Blue Line.

“Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN Peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. “We continue to monitor situation closely.”

Soon after the statement, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon confirmed that another two Peacekeepers were injured on Friday after explosions occurred close to an observation tower used by the agency.

“This is a serious development, and UNIFIL reiterates that the safety and security of UN personnel and property must be guaranteed and that the inviolability of UN premises must be respected at all times,” said the agency.

It added: “Any deliberate attack on Peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council resolution.”

Israel has intensified its bombardment of Lebanon in recent weeks on the grounds that it is targeting Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Hezbollah is an ally of Hamas. Both organisations are backed by Iran.

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months amid Tel Aviv’s war on the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

At least 1,400 Lebanese, including civilians, medics and Hezbollah fighters, have been killed and 1.2 million displaced in less than two weeks. At least 3,75,000 people including Palestinian refugees have fled to Syria from the country amid the escalating violence, according to AP.

Hamas combatants had invaded Israel on October 7 last year, killing 1,200 persons and taking over 200 hostages. Israel has since been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes in Gaza, killing more than 40,000 persons including 16,500 children.

Modi calls for peace in West Asia

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the restoration of peace and stability in Eurasia and West Asia during the 19th East Asia Summit, reported PTI.

He said that conflicts in different parts of the world are having an adverse impact on the countries of the Global South.

“I come from the land of Buddha, and I have repeatedly said that this is not the era of war,” said the prime minister. “Solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield.”

He added: “It is necessary to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and international laws. Keeping a humanitarian approach, dialogue and diplomacy will have to be given priority.”