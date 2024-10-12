The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to withdraw 60 cases registered in different police stations in the state, including the 2022 Hubballi violence case, The Indian Express reported on Sunday.

“The government has the powers to withdraw some cases,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after a state Cabinet meeting on Thursday. “There is a Cabinet subcommittee under Home Minister’s [G Parameshwara] leadership…As per their discretion, they have taken the decision and the Cabinet has approved it.”

The Hubballi case pertains to the violence that took place in the city in April 2022 after a man shared an objectionable post on social media about Muslims. The man was arrested.

Following this, a crowd had arrived at the police station, demanding that the man be handed over to them. Subsequently, the crowd started throwing stones at the police station. In response, the police lathi-charged the crowd and used tear gas to disperse them.

A first information report had been filed in the matter under sections pertaining to rioting, attempted murder, attacking government officers, damaging government and public properties and under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, PTI reported.

On Thursday, the state Cabinet at a meeting took the decision to withdraw this case after a petition was filed by the social welfare organisation Anjuman-e-Islam to Parameshwara, PTI reported.

Among the other cases that were decided to be withdrawn included one filed in 2020 against former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA MP Renukacharya for alleged hate speech. He had claimed that Muslims were hoarding weapons inside mosques and cultivating a “culture of terrorism”.

The state government also decided to withdraw cases pertaining to the hijab ban in 2022 and those registered against farmer leaders for several protests.

On Friday, Union minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi called the decision taken by the state government to withdraw the cases the “height of appeasement”, PTI reported.

Former deputy chief minister and BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan also accused the Congress of “playing politics” with law and order, the Hindustan Times reported.

“The Congress always stands for appeasement and vote-bank politics,” he said. “They have been exposed time and again for their bias. How can they withdraw the Hubballi riot case, which involved serious charges like rioting and attempted murder? This decision is deeply questionable.”