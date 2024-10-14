The Centre on Sunday withdrew President’s Rule from Jammu and Kashmir, clearing the way for a new government to be formed in the Union territory.

The home ministry issued a notification to this effect two days after National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and staked claim to form the new government.

On June 20, 2018, Governor’s Rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir amid a political crisis that erupted after a coalition government of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party collapsed. On December 20, 2018 – six months later – the erstwhile state came under President’s Rule as Governor’s Rule ended.

In August 2019, the Union government abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, and divided the state into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir was renewed on October 31, 2019, when the bifurcation of the erstwhile state took effect.

The first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the implementation of these constitutional changes were held from September 18 to October 1, and the results were announced on October 8. The National Conference won 42 seats, while the Congress clinched six constituencies. Their ally, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), won one seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which won one constituency, backed the National Conference while four Independent MLAs also extended support to the party.

