One person was killed and at least four others were injured on Sunday in a communal clash during a Durga idol immersion procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, The Hindu reported.

The incident in the Mahsi tehsil under the Hardi police station limits took place after miscreants threw stones and fired gunshots at the procession, the newspaper reported. The microphone used in the procession was also disconnected.

A 22-year-old man named Ram Gopal Mishra died of a gunshot wound, The Indian Express reported.

The altercation was reportedly triggered after members of a minority community objected to music being played in the procession, the newspaper quoted unidentified police officials as saying. A video widely shared on social media purportedly showed Mishra removing a green flag from a building and replacing it with a saffron flag during the procession.

In UP's Bahraich, a purported video of a man identified as Gopal Mishra has surfaced. He is seen uprooting a green flag and waves a saffron flag on the building amid cheer & sloganeering from the crowd on road. Mishra was later shot to death in the violence that took place… pic.twitter.com/Tfzd0uUh3r — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 14, 2024

Station House Officer Suresh Kumar Verma said that the police were yet to confirm the sequence of events that led to the death of Gopal.

After Mishra was killed, a crowd gathered outside the district hospital and refused to conduct the last rites of the body, demanding action against the culprits. Several shops and vehicles were set on fire.

Protestors also refused to immerse Durga idols in the district until the culprits were arrested.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said that he had directed authorities to take strict action against the culprits.

“Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared,” the chief minister said on social media on Sunday. “Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them.”

The administration and the police will coordinate with religious organisations to ensure that the immersion of idols continues and is done on time, Adityanath said.