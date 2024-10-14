Cleaning a cowshed and lying down in it can cure cancer, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar claimed on Sunday, according to News24.

Gangwar also claimed that people can lower their blood pressure by stroking the back of a cow. The minister did not provide scientific evidence to back his claims.

The minister of state for sugarcane development and sugar mills made the remarks at an event to inaugurate the Kanha Gaushala in Nougawa Pakadiya.

The Pilibhit MLA claimed: “If a cancer patient starts cleaning a cowshed and lying there, even cancer can be cured.”

“If there is a blood pressure patient, there are cows here,” the state minister claimed. “The person should stroke a cow on its back every morning and evening and serve it. If the person is taking a 20-mg dose of blood pressure medicine, it will come down to 10-mg within 10 days.”

He further said: “If you burn cow dung cakes, you get relief from mosquitoes. Everything that a cow produces is useful in some way.”