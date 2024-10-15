The Union home ministry has invited all MLAs from Manipur’s Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Naga communities for a meeting on Tuesday, The Hindu reported.

This is the first formal meeting of legislators organised by the Centre since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023. At least 237 persons have died and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the beginning of the clashes.

The meeting has been convened by the Intelligence Bureau and no agenda has been shared with the MLAs, the newspaper quoted unidentified officials as saying.

This comes a month after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on September 17 that easing tensions in the northeastern state will require a dialogue between the Meitei and Kuki communities and that the Centre is in talks with both groups.

The Manipur Assembly has 60 members. Of these, 10 MLAs each belong to the Kuki and the Naga communities.

It was unclear if all MLAs had agreed to attend the meeting.

The participation of Shah in the meeting has not yet been decided, The New Indian Express quoted the ministry as saying on Monday.

Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen told The Hindu that the Kuki MLAs have asked for a separate meeting with the home ministry before the scheduled talks that will involve the other two groups. “The outcome of this meeting will determine whether we will attend the talks with the Meitei MLAs,” Kipgen said.