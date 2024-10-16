Mysuru Urban Development Authority chairperson K Marigowda resigned from his post on Wednesday amid the ongoing investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with an alleged land scam, NDTV reported.

The alleged scam pertains to the allotment of 14 high-value housing sites in Mysuru’s Vijaynagar area to Parvathi, the chief minister’s wife, in 2021 by the Mysore Urban Development Authority under a state government scheme.

This was allegedly done in exchange for 3.1 acres of land that she owned in another part of the city. The land was allegedly illegally acquired from Dalit families.

On September 30, the Enforcement Directorate booked Siddaramaiah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the matter. This was based on a first information report filed by the Lokayukta police against him, Parvathi, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy and a person named Devaraju.

In his resignation letter to the state Urban Development Department on Wednesday, Marigowda said that he was resigning due to health reasons, The Indian Express reported.

However, Marigowda later told reporters that he was instructed by the chief minister to resign. “Following his direction, I have done so,” NDTV quoted him as saying. “I also have health concerns. There is a judicial inquiry that is on... And that will continue.”

Marigowda said that there was “no pressure” for him to resign. “This is my personal decision,” he said. “I have suffered a stroke twice and due to health concerns I put in my papers.”

He added that he had known for Siddaramaiah over 40 years. “He never asked me to do anything illegal, including anything related to MUDA [Mysuru Urban Development Authority],” Marigowda said.

On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru ordered a Lokayukta police investigation against Siddaramaiah after the Karnataka High Court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him.

Siddaramaiah had moved the High Court in August challenging Gehlot’s decision, contending that it was part of a concerted effort to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka.

On October 1, Parvathi offered to return the plots in the matter. Subsequently, the Mysore Urban Development Authority said that it would take back the 14 plots .