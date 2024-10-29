Former Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya surrendered before the Kerala Police on Tuesday, hours after a court denied anticipatory bail to her, The Indian Express reported.

Divya, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) member, has been accused of making comments that drove Naveen Babu, an additional district magistrate, to die by suicide.

Babu was found dead at his residence on October 15 morning after a farewell event organised on the eve of his transfer to another district. He was to take over as the additional district magistrate of Pathanamthitta and retire in seven months.

During the event, Divya had made allegations of corruption against Babu in the context of the delay in issuing a no-objection certificate for a petrol pump. The district panchayat president had alleged that Babu only granted no-objection certificates after he was bribed.

After being accused of abetting the suicide of Babu, Divya was on October 17 sacked from her post.

She had filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Thalassery Sessions Court.

In her application, Divya said that her comments during the farewell event were made in good faith and not meant to pressure Babu, Bar and Bench reported. The remarks were made to encourage administrative efficiency and address concerns regarding corruption raised by other individuals.

Public Prosecutor K Ajith Kumar opposed Divya’s anticipatory bail plea, saying that the remarks amounted to public shaming that could have deeply affected Babu.