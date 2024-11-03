The Mumbai Police has arrested a 24-year-old woman for giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, unidentified police officials told PTI on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Mumbai traffic police received a message from an unknown number saying that Adityanath would meet the “same fate” as former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique if he does not resign within 10 days, reported The Indian Express.

Siddique was shot dead allegedly by three men in Mumbai’s Bandra East area on the evening of October 12. The police have not yet established a motive behind the murder.

The police have arrested a woman identified as Fatima Khan, who they claimed is mentally unstable.

Khan holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and is a resident of Ulhasnagar in Thane district.

Further investigations are ongoing. The police are on alert as Adityanath is likely to travel to Maharashtra to campaign for the Assembly elections.

This comes against the backdrop of a series of death threats received by Mumbai Police, primarily targeting actor Salman Khan, demanding ransom for his safety.

After Siddique’s killing, Shubham Lonkar, an alleged member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group, had in a social media post claimed responsibility for it.

Lonkar said that Baba Siddique was killed because of his close relations with Bollywood star Salman Khan and alleged connections with members of the underworld, including fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.