Peoples Democratic Party MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para on Monday introduced a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly seeking restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution, reported India Today

This came during the first session of the Union territory’s Assembly and sparked an uproar in the House.

The recent Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir were the first in 10 years, and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Article 370 had given special status to the erstwhile state. The Centre at the time also bifurcated the state into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Para’s resolution said: “This House opposes the revocation of special status of J&K and constitutional disempowerment of Jammu and Kashmir through the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, and calls for its complete rescinding. House further resolves to strive for restoration of special status and all constitutional guarantees granted to Jammu & Kashmir in their original, pristine form.”

After the election of veteran National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather to the post of speaker on Monday, Para congratulated him and invoked the 1951 Constituent Assembly when National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah was in power.

“Like the Constituent Assembly of Sheikh Abdullah time, this Assembly too is a transition to negotiate our relation,” Para said during his address in the House. “I have a small request that a resolution is passed in the House. I, on behalf of my party, bring a resolution to oppose the J&K Reorganisation Act and for the restoration of Article 370.”

Para’s comments sparked an uproar, with BJP legislators demanding its dismissal. BJP Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said, “This is not appropriate on the first day. Such matters should not be introduced in this House.”

Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone were seen showing their support for Parra’s resolution.

Speaker Rather said he would take a final call on the resolution. “I have not reviewed this (resolution) yet,” he said. “Allow me to examine it.”

Commenting on Para’s resolution, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was introduced merely “for the cameras” and lacks real significance, reported the Mint.

“We knew that preparation for this was being made by a member,” Abdullah said while addressing the House. “The resolution brought today has no importance, but it is only for the cameras. If there was a purpose behind it, then they would have discussed this with us before.”