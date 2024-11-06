Republican leader Donald Trump is set to become the 47th president of the United States, defeating his Democrat rival and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump’s win in Wisconsin helped him reach the threshold of 270 electoral college votes needed to clinch the presidency, reported AP.

Trump won Florida, Texas, Georgia, Ohio, West Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah and Alabama, among other states, taking his tally of electoral college votes to a projected 276 as of 4:30 pm Indian time on Wednesday, according to CNN.

The popular votes determine the electoral college seats candidates win in every state. A candidate needs to win at least 270 out of the 538 electoral college votes in order to be elected as the president.

Addressing his supporters after his victory became clear, Trump said the day would be remembered as one when “Americans regained control of their country”.

He added: “This will truly be the golden age of America. It will make America great again…We will make you proud of your vote.”

Trump had earlier served as president between 2017 and 2021. His running mate JD Vance will become the vice president.

Trump had become the candidate of the Republican Party in July after comfortably fending off challenges from Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, among others.

Trump will be the first president-elect to have been indicted and convicted of a felony, a crime defined in the United States as one that is punishable by death or imprisonment for over a year. He is also become the second person in history to secure non-consecutive presidential terms after Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century.

The joint session of the United States Congress will formally count the electoral college votes in early January and certify the winner. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on January 20, 2025.

The former president’s election comes months after he survived two assassination attempts against him.

‘Historic return’: Global leaders react to Trump’s victory

On Wednesday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Trump on his “historic” victory.

“I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership,” he said on social media. “Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also congratulated Trump and called his victory “history’s greatest comeback”.

Netanyahu said: “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he looked forward to working with Trump in the years ahead. “As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise,” Starmer said.

Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory.



I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/QYHLd4k4EG — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 6, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he was was ready to work together with Trump “as we did for four years”. On social media, Macron said: “With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”